American actor/singer, Jamie Foxx, has finally broken his silence on what led to his mysterious hospitalization in April 2023.

Recall that the 56-year-old actor was hospitalized for an unspecified medical emergency in April 2023, while filming the spy comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz.

The star later revealed he was left unable to walk and ‘saw the tunnel but not the light’ as he battled for survival.

In a new video shared online, Jamie was filmed in Phoenix telling fans of his medical emergency.

According to the actor, he ‘had a bad headache’ so he asked his ‘boy for Advil.’

‘I was gone for 20 days,’ and added he ‘does not remember anything.’

The Ray star said his sister and daughter took him to his ‘first doctor’ and said: ‘Next doctor said, “[There’s] something going on up there”‘ – pointing at his head.

He then said: ‘I won’t say it on camera.’

In December 2023 Foxx revealed he ‘saw the tunnel but not the light’ as he opened up about his near-death experience for his first public appearance since his shock health scare at the Critics Choice Association’s event.

The actor was visibly moved as he accepted the Vanguard Award in a 12-minute speech at the association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles.

