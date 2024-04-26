Since its inception in 2005, Ghana’s School Feeding Programme has been a beacon of hope for many children in public primary schools, providing them with a daily hot meal and contributing to improved food security and poverty reduction.

However, there is a glaring omission in this otherwise commendable initiative – the exclusion of Junior High School (JHS) learners.

JHS learners, often at a critical stage in their development, are left out of the programme, a decision that has sparked national concern and raised questions about the rationale behind the policy.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has rightfully questioned why JHS learners are skipped over, only for the feeding programme to resume in Senior High Schools (SHS).

The impact of this policy gap cannot be understated. For many JHS students, especially those from vulnerable backgrounds, access to a daily nutritious meal could be a lifeline, improving their health, well-being, and academic performance.

The feeding programme in SHS has already demonstrated its effectiveness in enhancing student welfare and focus on studies.

Extending this to JHS would not only be a logical continuation, but also a crucial step towards ensuring the holistic development of all Ghanaian students.

It is time for policymakers to revisit this issue and address the glaring gap in the School Feeding Programme.

Every child, regardless of their level of education, deserves access to nutritious meals that will enable them to reach their full potential.

By including JHS learners in the programme, Ghana can reaffirm its commitment to providing quality education and ensuring the well-being of its future leaders.