The Institution of Engineering and Technology-Ghana (IET) has blamed government agencies for the explosion at the Anto-Aboso quarry site in the Shama District of the Western Region.

According to the President, Engr Henry Kwadwo Boateng, there was a failure on the part of agencies responsible for monitoring and supervision.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, he said these agencies failed to issue permits and ensure safety at the quarry site.

Engr Boateng expressed deep concern about the incident, emphasising the critical need for accountability in such cases.

“It was something disturbing when we heard it. Sorry to say, it worries us when someone loses their life. So our condolences to the family,” Boateng said.

He questioned why the processing of permits for the quarry site had taken two years while the company continued its operations without hindrance.

“They said they initiated a process that can allow them to get a permit, and for the past two years, I’m asking, so the work that they were doing, weren’t they doing it in a district, wasn’t it done in a region, wasn’t it done in a town, or wasn’t it on a certain king’s land? We all didn’t consider whether they had a permit or not?” he quizzed.

IET President expressed worry about the bureaucratic processes that seemingly allows such a tragedy to occur.

“It’s beyond my understanding when I think about it. For someone to work for two years without being able to finish processing a permit, what was the impediment? I think the Minister, the Chief Executives, and the owner of the land even have questions to answer,” he bemoaned.

Engr. Boateng said apart from the company, government officials responsible for oversight must be held accountable.

The tragic incident, which claimed five lives and left others injured, has left many unanswered questions and a lingering sense of sorrow and frustration within the community.

The explosion serves as a stark reminder of the need for improved safety regulations, stricter oversight, and a streamlined permit approval process to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

READ ON: