In a significant stride towards expanding the professional landscape of engineering and technology, the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) on Thursday, 23rd November, 2023 conducted an induction ceremony, welcoming 288 new members into its fold.

The cohort comprises 205 newly minted engineers and 83 skilled artisans, marking a commitment to nurturing a diverse and skilled community within the engineering profession.

President of IET, Henry Kwadwo Boateng emphasized the importance of upholding professional standards and regulations in his address to the inductees.

He urged the new members to embrace their roles as stewards of innovation and progress, acknowledging that many were already actively engaged in the field of engineering but lacked official licensure.

During the ceremony, the Executive Secretary of IET, Seth Ayim read the induction article to the assembled group, underscoring the solemn commitment expected from the inductees.

The engineering oath, taken by the new members, binds them to adhere to the highest professional standards and the rules and regulations governing the engineering profession.

Speaking to journalists, Engr. Boateng highlighted the unique role that IET plays in bridging the gap between experience and emerging technologies.

He noted that, many of the inductees were seasoned professionals already contributing to the field but lacked official recognition.

The induction, therefore, serves as a platform to reintroduce them to the evolving landscape of engineering, ensuring their skills are up-to-date and aligned with contemporary industry practices.

President Boateng urged the newly inducted engineers and artisans to view their entry into the IET fraternity as an opportunity for growth and development.

He emphasized that, engineering is fundamentally about creating solutions that enhance lives and simplify everyday challenges.

As stewards of innovation, he encouraged them to approach their work with a commitment to making a positive impact on society.

“Engineering is about creating solutions and doing things that will make life simple for people. So, I will advise them that while they are taking this step, they should scrutinize their actions to ensure that they do not engage in anything that will bring disgrace to themselves, the nation, and the institution,” he said.

Certificates were awarded to all 288 new members, symbolizing not just the completion of an induction ceremony but the commencement of a journey characterized by professional excellence, ethical conduct, and a commitment to advancing the field of engineering.

As these new members join the ranks of the IET, the institution looks forward to their contributions in shaping a future where engineering continues to be a force for positive change in the world.

