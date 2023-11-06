The Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has predicted John Mahama will defeat Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 election.

Dr Bawumia was on Saturday elected as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

After the fiercely contested race, he obtained 118,210 representing 61.47% of the total valid votes cast against Mr Mahama who won by 98.90% in the NDC’s presidential primary.

On the back of this, Dr Omane Boamah in a Facebook post on Monday asserted that, Dr. Bawumia doesn’t measure up to the former President in any assessment.

He argued that, Dr. Bawumia’s performance as the Head of the Economic Management Team (EMT) cannot be compared to Mr. Mahama’s record when he was Vice President.

Dr. Omane Boamah emphasised that, the former President has an undeniable track record which makes his superior competence evident.

“Let me add that, the uploaded infographic shows the difference between the superior competence of NDC under Mahama’s presidency and the gross incompetence of the so-called ‘solid’ [NPP] Economic Management Team’ led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia under Akufo-Addo.

“John Dramani Mahama has an impeccable track record as Vice President and Head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team (EMT),” he wrote.

Below is Dr. Omane Boamah’s post on Facebook

ALSO READ: