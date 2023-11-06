Hogbetsotso Za is a celebration that commemorates the Ewe people’s migration from Notsie, in present-day Togo, into Ghana.

This historical journey stands as a foundational element of the Ewe’s identity and culture, allowing them to connect with their history and ancestral roots.

On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Volta Region witnessed the climax of this year’s Hogbetsotso Za festival.

In the town of Anloga, royals from all corners of the country converged to partake in the festivities and celebrate the rich Ewe culture.

Dignitaries, including President Akufo-Addo and the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, graced the event with their presence.

Notable figures such as former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, and several ministers of state also attended the gathering.

During this 61st edition of the festival, talented photojournalist Samuel Moore captured some memorable moments that reflect the spirit and vibrancy of the Hogbetsotso Za celebration.

For a visual glimpse of the festivities, please browse through the attached photos: