The Vice President and newly-elected flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has thrown open invitations to diverse groups in the country, who doubted the inclusiveness of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He has urged them to come on board the new “journey of possibilities”, following his election as flagbearer on Saturday.

Dr Bawumia becomes the first person from the northern part of Ghana to lead the NPP.

Speaking to thousands of supporters at a rally in Accra to unveil him, Dr. Bawumia said, there had been doubts over the success of his bid, due to years of propaganda against the NPP as being tribalistic, adding that his resounding election has deflated that propaganda.

“The doubts regarding the inclusive character of the NPP dominated the discussion when I took the bold decision on 16th June this year, to file my nomination papers at the NPP headquarters, to contest to be elected as the Presidential Candidate of the party.”

“Some analysts were skeptical about my chances and others confidently dismissed the possibility of the NPP electing a candidate from the Northern part of the country. They clearly misconstrued the party’s conservatism to mean tribalism or regionalism.”

Dr. Bawumia noted that he was certain people misunderstood the NPP and its values of rewarding hard work and dedication.

“For me, it was possible. Today’s clear decision by the over 200,000 delegates of the NPP, the grassroots of the party, reaffirms my belief that the NPP is truly an inclusive national party.”

Dr. Bawumia added that his election speaks to the character of the party, as “a party that is all-embracing, a party that rewards hard work, loyalty, and commitment to its values.”

“To those who have always doubted that the NPP is inclusive and rewards hard work, the delegates,” Dr. Bawumia stressed, “have resoundingly dismissed such doubts.”

“From virtually every constituency in the country, the message has been the same. That is, in the NPP we do not care about where you hail from. We are tolerant of Ghana’s religious diversity. We elect those deserving of leadership, those who are capable of governing, and those with proven traits of integrity, incorruptibility, and hard work.”

The new leader of the party, therefore, extended invitations to diverse groups in the country to come on board, what he described as a journey of possibilities.

“With this resounding victory, the NPP is sending an invitation to the men and women in Ga Mashie to join us in this journey of possibilities. The NPP has a place for you.”

“To our men and women in our Zongos scattered across the 16 regions of Ghana, I say to you that in the NPP, it is possible to rise to the top. I invite you to join us in this journey of possibilities. The NPP has a place for you.”

“To the people of the Volta and Oti Regions, you have long doubted if you will have a place in the NPP. You have been answered today. I invite you to join us in this journey of possibilities. The NPP has a place for you.”

“To the people of the North, we have often been told that the NPP is not our political home. Today, the delegates have demonstrated absolute confidence in us. I invite you to join us in this journey of possibilities. The NPP has a place for you.”

