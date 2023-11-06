The matchday 9 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games have ended at various stadia with some interesting results with a game left to be played on Monday.

The games kicked off on Saturday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium with Karela United playing a 1:1 draw with Hearts of Oak.

Emmanuel Boakye Owusu scored in the 10th minute to the home side ahead but high-flying Hamza Issah scored in the 40th minute to end the game stalemate.

In the Sunday games, Asante Kotoko suffered a shocking 1:0 defeat against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Abdul Aziz Issah scored the only goal of the game in the 40th minute as the Still Believe lads recorded all three points.

The defeat means the Porcupine Warriors have suffered back-to-back defeats in the season having a 1-0 defeat against Nsoatreman FC in midweek.

At Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea stunned FC Samartex 1996 by a lone goal with Dramani Awuah scoring the only goal.

At DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars were held to a 1:1 draw against Accra Lions.

Yahaya Draman converted a spot-kick to put the home side ahead in the 63rd minute.

However, David Oduro scored a 73rd equalizer for Ibrahim Tanko’s side.

Premier League returnees, Bofoakwa Tano returned to winning ways with a 1:0 win over debutants, Nations FC at the Sunyani Coronation Park with Saaka Dauda scoring the only goal in the 4th minute.

At the Hohoe Stadium, Heart of Lions misery was compounded with a 2-1 defeat to Aduana FC.

Kelvin Obeng and Isaac Mintah scored in the first half for the two-time Premier League champions before Mustapha Yakubu scored a consolation goal in the 73rd minute for the home side.

Elsewhere, Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium suffered a 2-0 against defending champions, Medeama SC.

Kamaeadini Mamadu scored in the 45th minute to end the first 1:0.

After recess, Kofi Asmah doubled the lead and sealed the win in the 53rd minute.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium were held to a goalless drawn game against Bechem United.

On Monday, Great Olympics at the Accea Sports Stadium will host Premier League leaders, Nsoatreman FC with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Aduana FC, Nsoatreman FC, Bofoakwa Tano and FC Samartex 1996 occupy the top four while Karela United, Nations FC and Heart of Lions sit in the relegation zone.

Full Results

Karela United 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko 0-1 Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Samartex FC

Bibiani Gold Stars 1-1 Accra Lions

Bofoakwa Tano 1-0 Nations FC

Heart of Lions 1-2 Aduana FC

Legon Cities 0-2 Medeama SC

RTU 0-0 Bechem United

Great Olympics v Nsoatreman FC (MONDAY)