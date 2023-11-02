The four candidates vying for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have collectively pledged not to resign from the party after the elections on Saturday.

This decision follows a meeting between the National Council of Elders and the aspirants.

After the meeting, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Koduah said all four aspirants have not only agreed to accept the primary’s results but have also pledged to prioritize the party’s interests.

“We were able to get all the four aspirants to sign an undertaking, and in summary, they are to accept the primary results, promote peace, and cohesion. If they don’t win, they will not resign from the party and will support the winner of the primary” Mr. Koduah told the media.

Also, he said the aspirants have promised to “ensure and enforce mechanisms that have been established by the party and work within the timelines and duration set by the party until the results are declared”.

Candidates vying to lead NPP in 2024 are Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, former Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

However, Dr. Bawumia is considered the frontrunner in the presidential primary slated for November 4, 2023.

But some political pundits have predicted that, Ken Agyapong can give the Vice President a run for his money.