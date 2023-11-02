In a rather bizarre incident which unfolded in Zimbabwe, a landlady conspired with her tenant identified as Kenny Tore, 49 to fake his death.

Kenny and his landlady, Concilia Tabvunya, orchestrated this audacious scheme in a ploy to force his relatives to settle his backdated rent and unpaid bills, totaling US$380, which had accrued over the course of four months.

Landlady Fakes Tenant’s Death in Bizarre Scheme to Collect Rent (Image Credit: H-Metro)

Kenny confirmed to H-Metro that he willingly agreed to participate in this ruse to compel his elder brother to repay his outstanding debts.

It was Concilia who took the initiative to send a fabricated message to Kenny’s family, falsely informing them of his supposed demise.

The message reached Kenny’s ex-wife, who, unaware of the prank, began the process of procuring a funeral policy for her former spouse.

“It’s true that I phoned Kenny’s relatives, after agreeing with him, informing them about a fake death because he has been suffering with his brother not paying him his dues,” Concilia confirmed.

When Kenny’s family members arrived at the house to mourn his “passing,” they were met with the shocking revelation.

However, the plan backfired as the family were unable to pay the accumulated rent and bills, forcing the landlady to expose their plot.

“My children are farm workers, so they do not earn much. I pleaded with my landlady until we agreed to fake my death. They came in their numbers, but all of them failed to settle my rentals,” a disappointed Kenny revealed.