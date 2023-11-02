This timely intervention of residents displaced by the spillage of the Akosombo dam in the Volta region save the life of a 90-year-old woman.

According to reports, 90-year-old woman identified as Madam Morda collapsed at the Agbetikpo camp in the North Tongu district.

Due to the absence of a medical facility and ambulance, residents had to intervene quickly to resuscitate her.

An eyewitness who spoke to Adom News’ Odehyeba Owusu Job said Madam Morda regained consciousness before she was transported in a private car to a nearby hospital by the police.

The affected persons at Agbetikpo camp are therefore calling on the government and necessary authorities to come to their aid and lessen their plight.