Funny Face’s baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, has shed light on the current state of her relationship with the popular comedian.

Despite no longer being together, she remarked that they maintain an amicable co-parenting arrangement for the sake of their triplets.

When asked about the involvement of their children’s father, she responded, “We are cool.”

Vanessa did not bow to pressure and chose not to delve into Funny Face’s private life when pressed by the interviewer.

Rather, she said her focus is on providing for her children and building a stable future, and that can only be with the help of Funny Face.

“When two parents are cool, then the children are cool,” she noted, as she spoke on the significance of maintaining a harmonious relationship for the well-being of their kids.

Regarding their triplets, she shared that they are doing well and will soon celebrate their fifth birthday in May.

This comes at the back of an outburst when Funny Face revealed he has not seen his triplets in the last four years and he has yet to meet his last child, Kimberly, since she was born.

The reason, he revealed, is that he is facing financial challenges that have limited him from performing his role as a doting father.