The Regional Agricultural Director in the Oti Region, Obrien Nyarko, has called on farmers in the region to take advantage of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Phase 2 programme.

The programme, which aims to increase food production and create jobs in the agricultural sector, provides farmers with subsidized inputs such as fertilizers, seeds, and extension services.

According to him, the Planting for Food and Jobs Phase 2 programme presents a great opportunity for farmers in the Oti Region to improve their yields and increase their income.

He emphasized the importance of farmers participating in the programme, as it not only benefits them individually but also contributes to the overall food security of the region.

The Regional Agricultural Director also highlighted the various components of the programme, including the provision of improved seeds and fertilizers, training on modern farming techniques, and access to extension services.

Mr Nyarko encouraged farmers to make use of these resources to increase their productivity and profitability.

Speaking at the event the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South, Felix Owusu-Gyimah,has urged farmers in the Municipality not to politicize the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

He emphasized the importance of farmers focusing on the benefits of the programme rather than getting caught up in political affiliations.

The MCE also stated that, the programme is aimed at improving the livelihoods of farmers and increasing food production in the country, and that it should be seen as a non-partisan initiative that benefits all farmers, regardless of their political beliefs.

FELIX OWUSU-GYIMAH NKWANTA SOUTH MCE

Owusu-Gyimah also highlighted the various support services that the government is providing to farmers through the programme, including subsidized fertilizers, improved seeds, and extension services.

He encouraged farmers to take advantage of these services to increase their yields and improve their incomes.

A farmer, Jonas Genyigede who benefited from the phase one of the Planting for Food and Jobs program in an interview Adom news Obrempongba Owusu commended the government for the support.

He expressed gratitude for the timely provision of farming inputs and support, which has significantly improved their yield and income.

Mr. Genyigede urged the government to continue bringing the necessary resources on time to ensure the success of the program.

ALSO READ: