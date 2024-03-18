The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will embark on a two-day tour of the Oti Region commencing today, Monday, March 18th.

The purpose of the tour is to engage with the people of the region, allowing them the opportunity to express their perspectives and contribute to the formulation of the party’s manifesto.

Former President Mahama aims to connect with the local populace and gather insights that will inform the party’s policy agenda.

In addition to soliciting input from the residents, Mr Mahama will also share his vision for regional and national development if elected in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He intends to outline his proposed strategies for advancing the growth and prosperity of both the Oti Region and the entire country.

The tour kicks off in Jasikan, situated in the Buem Constituency, and will be attended by the party’s Members of Parliament from the Region, along with other notable party figures.

This collective effort underscores the NDC’s commitment to engaging with grassroots communities and fostering inclusive dialogue as part of their electoral campaign.

