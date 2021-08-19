Ghana will in 2022 host the 7th meeting of the Organisation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

The Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, Michael Arthur Dadzie, disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Thursday.

According to Mr Dadzie, though the summit has been scheduled for April 2022, it will officially be launched on August 24, 2021.

This, he said, will be at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The forum formed in 2009 is held every two years and brings together ministers responsible for fisheries and Aquaculture in member states.

In view of this, Mr Dadzie stated Ghana was chosen as a destination for the Africa Bloc during the 6th meeting in 2019 held at Samoa in the Pacific.

Participants at the meeting will aim to advance the foremost goal of sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture by providing an opportunity to consider a range of policy options for the sustainable development of the sector.

The Conference will be held under the theme: _OACPS Blue Economy Agenda 2030 – Catalysing the Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Development for the Future.

ALSO READ:

The participants will also consider, for adoption, the OACPS Strategic Plan of Action for fisheries and Aquaculture, which is a 10-year plan (2021-2030).

This will help to support the goals and ambitions of OACPS regions and member countries for the sustainable development of their fisheries and Aquaculture sector.