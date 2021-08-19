Rapper Phrimpong has rubbished claims that dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, invaded Kumerica (Kumasi) to collaborate with their artistes because he wanted to tap into their fame.

According to him, it was a win-win situation for all of them because Shatta Wale could have ignored them since his Already song with Beyonce was all over the place.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime’s KMJ, Phrimpong said Shatta Wale is business minded and had to invade Kumerica at all costs.

Businesswise it’s a gain-gain affair… It was necessary for him to get into it… but I think the bigger picture is that it benefited us more than him. Let’s not forget he had one of the biggest collaborations with Beyonce. He could have relaxed and still be relevant but he did what he had to do, Phrimpong told KMJ.

There are some unique artistes in Ghana who don’t go according to the status quo and they will still blow. I never thought we were a threat to Shatta Wale…, he added.

The rapper explained that, though he had a small circle where his fame circulated, Shatta Wale introduced him to the world.

I had no video to give me a million views… he exposed me to a larger audience… people started getting on our private pages and that means he influenced out careers positively.

Phrimpong lauded Shatta Wale for including him in the Ahodwo Las Vegas song that had many budding rappers showcasing their style to the world.

Look at the impact he has given me… he came with more blessings for us, he said.

Watch the video below: