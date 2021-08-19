Hunters at Fomena in the Adansi North District in the Ashanti Region have reportedly turned the site earmarked for a district hospital into a hunting reserve.

According to reports, since the project was abandoned, wild animals have made the facility their new home making hunting in the area a very lucrative business.

Adom News correspondent, Isaac Normenyo, revealed this on the Total Recall segment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

The Fomena Hospital is part of the six hospitals in the ‘Build to Care Ghana Project’ left uncompleted by the erstwhile administration.

This is part of the $175 million project by NMS Infrastructure Limited to invigorate regional and district healthcare in the country.

But works on a 120-bed hospital facility stalled in 2017 and was expected to see completion by the end of 2019 after a promise by the Ministry of Health, but it did not see daylight.

Frustrated residents at Fomena have been complaining bitterly about the government’s inability to get the contractors back to site to complete the hospital.

They are even planning a massive demonstration in protest against the abandoned project.

Isaac Normenyo said though majority of the residents including chiefs are peeved, some youth in the area are also cashing in.

He said just last week, some lucky hunters caught nine grasscutters in the bush at the abandoned hospital site.

“Some of the hunters we met there said they get good game in the bush so they won’t stop hunting there until the contractor returns to site,” Isaac stated.

