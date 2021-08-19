The attention of the Leadership of the Ghana National School Feeding Caterers Association has been drawn to some unfortunate reports circulating on some media platforms that caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme have made a demand to the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The Association would like to categorically state that, no such statement has been made by any member at the behest of the Ghana School Feeding Caterers Association and hence, we distance ourselves unreservedly from the story in circulation.

The Association is aware that the Minister received a request for the release of funds for Caterers under the School Feeding Programme and we have been made aware that she has indeed signed the approval for the release of funds to caterers in all the 16 Regions of the country.

We are currently waiting for the release of the funds to the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited GHIPSS by the Controller and Accountant Generals Department which is expected before the close of the week.

The leadership of the Association, recently had a very successful and fruitful deliberations with Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo at her office at the Ministry with regards to the plight of Caterers under the School Feeding Programme where she gave us her firmest assurance that the Ministry is currently working assiduously to resolve all issues under the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

To date, the Leadership of the Ghana School Feeding Caterers Association is happy with the work of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo. The first of which was the comprehensive audit of the workings of the National School Feeding Program right after she was appointed as Minister. We, therefore, categorically condemn the mischievous statements made in the media by some so-called nameless and faceless caterers of our association.

Leadership through this medium is advising all Caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme to verify with the Association before they make any statements which only serve to undermine the work of the Association. We also urge Caterers to exercise restraint as we continually engage our Honorable Minister on how to expedite our payments to our mutual benefit.

The Ghana School Feeding Caterers Association will continually work hand in hand with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, The Ghana School Feeding Programme and all caterers to ensure a smooth running of the programme.

ASANA SALIFU

NATIONAL PRESIDENT

GHANA SCHOOL FEEDING CATERERS ASSOCIATION