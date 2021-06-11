Shai Osudoku MP supports needy students

About 30 students from the Shai Osudoku constituency, who have challenges in financing their education, have benefitted from bursaries from their Member of Parliament (MP), Linda Ocloo.

The bursary, which amounts to GH₵250, 000, serves as scholarships to support students in the various tertiary institutions across the country.

According to her, the move is to support those students in her constituency who needed urgent financial support in pursuit of their education.

“Most students in my constituency lack basic things which their parents can not provide alone because of other areas of the economy which require financial support,” she said

Political affiliation was not considered in the selection of all the 30 beneficiaries.

She said her part of the Common Fund was used to support the beneficiaries.

“Any student who is qualified and can prove his admission status with a verified and endorsed admission letter benefitted. You know I am a mother to all my constituents. The number includes persons who are New Patriotic Party, Convention People’s Party and the rest even though I am on the ticket of the NDC,” she explained

She reiterated her commitment to deliver satisfactorily in her second term in office by bringing change to the constituency.

She urged the beneficiaries to put in all efforts to succeed in life and return to give back to the constituency.

According to her, their support in the future will also give opportunities to others who may find themselves in similar conditions later.

She warned them to abstain from social vices and focus on their studies to become influential people in society.

The beneficiaries thanked the MP for the support and assured that they would study hard and show themselves worthy of the support.

They also called on other citizens and philanthropists to support the MP’s initiative to increase the bursary amount and number of beneficiaries.