Chief Imam plants tree, endorses Green Ghana Project

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, has urged all persons who planted trees today, in commemoration of Green Ghana Day, to ensure that they nurture them to grow.

“Look beyond the fanfare that has characterised the exercise at some locations, and take deliberate and consistent steps to ensure that the seedlings are irrigated and nurtured to give meaning to the initiative,” he said.

Speaking through his Spokesperson, Sheikh Aremeyao Shaibu, after planting a seedling at the yet-to-be commissioned iconic central mosque at Kanda in Accra, the grand Mufti commended the administration for taking steps to save the environment.

The tree planting exercise took place at the time Ghana is reported to have lost a chunk of its forest cover to illegal logging and illegal mining, popularly known in the country as galamsey.

Sheikh Sharubutu also found the tree planting exercise as an act of worship that will bear fruit for the planters even when they depart this world to the hereafter.

Even before today’s exercise, the Sheikh had declared himself a champion and number one crusader of the initiative, and he demonstrated that today by planting a tree.