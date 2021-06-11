Ho High Court 2, presided over by His Lordship Justice Yaw Owoahene-Acheampong, has granted bail to some 21 persons suspected to be members of an LGBTQI+ group.

These persons were arrested by the Volta Regional Police Command at Godokpui, a suburb in Ho on May 20, 2021.

The suspects; 16 females and five males, were first put before the Ho Circuit Court on Friday, May 21, but were remanded into police custody by the court.

The suspects, who were said to have been at a conference, were charged with unlawful assembly.

Following their appearance in court, lawyers for the accused proceeded to the High Court to file a bail application after an earlier attempt was declined by the lower court.

The High Court, however, upheld the application Friday morning at a bail sum of GHC5,000.00 for each applicant and one surety each.

They are expected to submit a valid identity card to the court.

The substantive case would, however, be heard by the Circuit Court on a later date.

So far, the docket on the case has been submitted to the office of the Attorney General for advice.

The state is being represented by Moses Asampoa, Senior State Attorney, and Andrews Dodzi Adugu, State Attorney.