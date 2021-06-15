Anyone can be a parent, but it takes someone special to be a father, one whose heart is a masterpiece of nature.

Fathers’ Day is here again, one of the many moments to celebrate such heroes; for this, The Adom brands of the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) have rolled out an exciting Fathers’ Day promotion.

Partnered by Frytol Sunflower Oil, MGL brands, – Adom TV, Adom FM, Asempa FM and Adomonline.com are set to reward fathers with this year’s promotion dubbed “REAL MEN HELP”.

The Real Men Help Fathers’ Day promotion seeks to celebrate gallant men who lend support to their wives or women figures for the success of their families.

As part of the event, the opportunity has been given to the general public to nominate their super dads via a one-minute video to Whatsapp number, 0540106467 before the deadline of 6:00 pm, Wednesday 16th June 2021.

Full contact details of the interested party and their nominee, be it father or husband, should be attached to the videos.

Also, interested persons should join the social media conversations by making use of the hashtag #RealMenHelp.

As the bias-free media platform the MGL is known for, the company will give the opportunity to audiences to act as judges to pick out winners to be celebrated.

Has your father been supportive of your mum? Has your dad contributed to the success of your mum?

Or has your husband been your help-mate and partner? Tell us about that man or father now!!!!!

Watch promo video below for more: