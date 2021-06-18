Former Ghana right back, John Paintsil, has distanced himself from contesting for the Ghana Football Association [GFA] presidency in future.

The former West Ham and Fulham defender was famously remembered for his dedication to the senior national team during his playing days.

The former Kaizer Chiefs’ assistant coach, speaking exclusively to Asempa FM, said he has no interest in leading the country as the President of the Football Association.

“I have no interest in becoming President of the GFA,” he said.

“For now, I want to focus on helping develop players and that is where my interest lies,” he added.

Paintsil played a vital role in Ghana’s maiden qualification to the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

He also played in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where the Black Stars played in the quarterfinals in the history of the country.

John Paintsil is a Board Member of Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities.