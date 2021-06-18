Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, is on vacation in Dubai with his wife and some of his children.

The MP’s trip with his family forms part of the celebration of his birthday which fell on Wednesday, June 16.

The controversial Assin Central MP has turned 61 years old.

In a video, Mr Agyapong and his big family are seen sitting at the table for dinner at the plush Bulgari Yacht Club in Jumeirah Bay.

The MP is seen opening some boxes which are believed to be gifts presented to him by his children.

Some of his daughters were seen standing around their father as he opens the boxes with smiles.

The video also shows Rolls Royce cars that transported the family parked on the side.

After everything, Mr Agyapong got cozy with his wife and they were seen kissing amid cheers from those present.