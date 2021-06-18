Former WBO super bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe, will take another step towards his push for a second world title on Saturday when he takes on Adam Lopez at the Virgin Kotel in Las Vegas.

Dogboe made a successful return in July 2020 after his back-to-back defeats against Emmanuel Navarette in 2018 and 2019. The Ghanaian defeated Chris Avalos via an 8th round stoppage.

America’s Lopez holds a 15-2-0 record and is best noted for his performance against WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdes. Lopez dropped Valdez in the second round but got stopped under controversial circumstances in the 7th round.

Isaac Digboe has been preparing in the United States under new trainer Barry Hunter, and is regarded as the favourite going into Saturday’s fight. Experts, however, expect the fight to be a war given Lopez’s all-action style. The American is nicknamed ‘Glendale Gatti’ after former featherweight Arturo Gatti whose all-action style endeared him to boxing fans.

Victory will take Dogboe closer to a world title shot but defeat will undo the gains made from the Chris Avalos victory.