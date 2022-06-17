Inaki Williams and his younger brother, Nico Williams have turned down a chance to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Athletico Bilbao duo had been a long-term target for the Ghana Football Association [GFA].

Following the country’s qualification for the Mundial, it emerged that the brothers have held talks with Kurt Okraku, who is the president of the FA, and are on the verge of accepting to switch nationality to play for the West African country.

However, per reports from Spanish top tabloid Mundo Deportivo, Inaki and Nico are not ready to switch nationality to play for Ghana ahead of the global showpiece.

Nico and Inaki Williams

The two exciting wingers were both born in Spain, by Ghanaian parents and are all eligible to represent Ghana.

Having graduated from the Athletico Bilbao junior team, Inaki has been with the first team for years now and is currently part of the supporter’s most-admired at the Estadio San Mamerse, with Nico gradually following the same suit.

The Williams brothers arrived in Ghana just a week ago for the first time and was mainly to pay courtesy visits to their grandparents and other relatives in the West African nation with most Ghanaian football fans seeing it as a great opportunity to get their service for the Black Stars.

Coach Otto Addo is still preparing his team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which comes off in November this year in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson Odoi and Tariq Lamptey are expected to complete their nationality switch to Ghana before the start of the World Cup.

Ghana, who are in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.