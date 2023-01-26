Former Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, says the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament was never consulted ahead of the changes in the frontbench.

At a press conference, the Asawase MP insisted the assertions that there were comprehensive discussions ahead of the move are false.

The NDC reshuffled its leadership in Parliament by appointing Ajumako Enyam Essiam legislator, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader.

In the shake-up, MP for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi, and the MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, lost their positions as Deputy Minority leader and Minority Chief Whip respectively.

They have been replaced by the MP for Ajumako-Enyam-Essiam, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Kofi Buah and MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza as Minority leader, Deputy Minority leader and Minority Chief Whip respectively.

But the development has not gone down well with Mr Muntaka despite a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023, between the Minority and the party leadership to settle some differences.

“I heard some of the officers saying that some elders were sent to talk to us. I will be happy for it to be mentioned, which elder was sent to talk to me. Because nobody was sent to talk to me,” he narrated.

Muntaka Mubarak was in the company of Zebilla East legislator, Cletus Avoka who described the new appointments as premature and demanded the suspension of same.

Meanwhile, the new leaders addressed the press concurrently at the NDC Headquarters.

At that separate event, newly-elected Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, said his team is bent on reuniting its members in the House to pursue a common agenda while calling for cool heads to prevail.

Flanked by NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam assured that the wisdom of the outgoing leaders will continuously be sought in decision-making.