Popular actress, Lilian Afegbai, has revealed how she almost got sacked from Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Benin, Edo State after acting in a movie role involving sex with Jim Iyke.

She made this known on the latest Tea with Tay episode.

According to her, she was made to face a disciplinary committee at Benson Idahosa University (BIU) in Benin.

“I started acting fully in BIU. In the first movie that I did, they almost expelled me from school because I had a sex scene with Jim Iyke. So when the movie came out, then I was young.

“It was just a lot, and people in the school, you know how jealousy now, people started telling our Reverend Seb’s wife and so they brought the movie to school, they said I acted an illicit scene, they fixed a panel,” she spilled.

She added that she had to make them understand that all they saw was make-believe and that they were not real.

“I thought I was going to get expelled. I was scared. It was a Christian school and when people start talking about things in school and making it a thing, you actually face a panel. When I went to the panel, I started making them understand that I am Christian. I would never do anything to jeopardize my Christian faith but then this is acting ma, it’s make-believe.

“All I am going to say is that it is not easy to be in the entertainment industry; it is hard work. Most times, one cannot change the perception of people. One just has to be true to oneself. But, I want people to know that they cannot always label everybody because of the experiences they have had with one or two persons. People should stop being judgemental. Let’s show more love because the world needs more of that.”