Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has urged calm among the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the recent parliamentary reshuffle.

According to him, the members of the Minority Caucus are in good hands and will work with them with due diligence.

Dr Forson made these marks when he addressed his first press conference on Thursday in Parliament following his appointment on Tuesday.

He called on the Caucus for a collaborative effort which he said was vital for their success in parliament.

As a leader, he pledged it will be his duty to represent our collective goals with unwavering dedication and high integrity.

Dr Forson, who is the Ajumako Anyan-Essiam Member of Parliament (MP) succeeds Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, who had served since 2017.

He will be working with Ellembelle MP; Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who also replaced Ketu North MP; James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

In an earlier statement, the new leader said he has had fruitful and positive engagements with his predecessor, Mr Iddrisu.