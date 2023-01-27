Zebilla East Member of Parliament (MP), Cletus Avoka, has apologised to Ajumako Anyam-Essiam MP, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson over comments made against him following his appointment as Minority Leader.

Mr Avoka, who has been incensed by the leadership reshuffle, has said the timing is so wrong.

In an interview on Tuesday following an announcement about the changes, Mr Avoka said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not have the luxury of time to turn a nonentity into a hero.

“This is not the time to make nobody a somebody, this is not the time to make nobody a somebody, this is the time to galvanise all of us to fight the NPP so that we can win elections, not to make heroes out of nonentities, this is not the time,” Mr Avoka said on Accra-based Citi FM.

In what appeared as an indirect response at his first press conference on Thursday, Ato Forson who justified he was up to the task said he was not new in parliament.

According to him, he has worked closely with a lot of the members and knew their capabilities.

“Some I came to meet and others who came to meet me. I have been here for 14 years,” he said as he pledged to unite the caucus.

But Mr Avoka who is a former Majority Leader and sought to bring clarity on the matter said he spoke within a context and did not seek to downplay the new appointees.

“I will be the last person to say that and if I said that then it was an error. What I wanted to say was that this is not the time to drop somebody and elevate another.

“This is what I was trying to say and if in the process I said something different, I must apologise, and I am very sorry. I cannot denigrate any of my colleagues,” he rendered on Accra-based Citi FM.

Meanwhile, there is currently turmoil in the NDC over the change in the parliamentary leadership.

About 70 MPs who have expressed reservations about the changes have petitioned the Council of Elders and former flagbearer John Mahama to suspend it until a meeting between the Minority Caucus and party executives.

They have argued the action is premature, adding there was no consultation and does not augur well for the party.