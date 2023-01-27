Yaa Pono’s latest song has incurred the wrath of Sarkodie’s fans as his ‘Yard’ lyrics takes a swipe at their “landlord”.

The Yard song has him bragging about his rap prowess in the music industry and this is not the first time Yaa Pono aka Ponobiom will be reiterating it.

After dropping the song on January 25, a few days after Sarkodie featured on Bob Marley’s Stir It Up song, Yaa Pono has been in the trends.

Yaa Pono’s assertion seemed to tally with Shatta Wale’s jab that Sarkode has featured a ghost.

“Only goal we dey enter the net, since when did we feature the dead? Only Ponobiom no dey enter your net,” Ponobiom rapped, a statement that has since shot up his name in the trends.

Meanwhile, rapper Kwaw Kese who deemed Yaa Pono’s jab as unnecessary took to Twitter to register his thoughts.

The Abodam hitmaker wrote: “If you diss someone who’s ahead of you in everything, you’re wasting your time. Use that energy to better yourself.”

But Ponobiom, after he chanced on Kwaw’s tweet, asked him to rather put his advice on a beat.

“Put whatever u wanna say on a beat, i respond to tune not speeches…” he said.

Yaa Pono started jabbing Sarkodie after he featured on Kenya rapper Khaligraph Jones’ Wavy song in 2021 – where Sarkodie said Ghanaian rappers are no match for him.

