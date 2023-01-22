Nigerian musician Mr Eazi, born Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, has visited the home of John Mahama’s son Shafik and his wife Asma.

Mr Eazi visited the couple who is based in Dubai to have a look at their newly born daughter Alyazia.

The former president became a grandfather in the latter part of 2022 when his first son, Shafik, and his Algerian wife, Asma, welcomed their first child.

As previously reported, Asma put to bed on November 29. She announced the birth of her daughter by sharing photos online.

The photos had her showing a part of the newborn baby’s face. In her caption, she thanked God for giving her such a blessing.

Mr Eazi visited Mr Mahama’s granddaughter with gifts. Barely two months after the birth of Alyazia Mahama, Mr Eazi who is close to the girl’s parents has paid her a visit.

A video shared on the Instagram stories of the little girl’s mother shows her in the arms of the Nigerian musician who tried to rock her for a few seconds.

Mr Eazi did not go empty-handed as he gifted items including Hermes designer items. He looked happy to have finally met the newborn. See the video below as reposted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa: