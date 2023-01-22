Uncontrolled bush fire spread to ignite a wooden structure, totally destroying a trailer’s spare parts contents in Tema.

Firefighters in Tema spotted smoke billowing from the roofs of a wooden structure stored with trailer spare parts.

The Firefighters quickly responded to it and contained the fierce fire from getting out of hand.

All the adjoining structures were salvaged from the fire ruins by the firefighters.

DO II Richmond Vanderpuye of the Ghana National Fire Service, Tema Region, seized the moment to advise residents about indiscriminate refuse and bush burning.