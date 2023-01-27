Ghanaian-born US-based multiple award-winning recording artiste, Herty Corgie, has released her latest single, I Will Testify, as she readies for her Overflow Experience Concert on March 5, 2023.

The beautiful songstress, whose passion for the Kingdom of God inspired her musical journey, confirmed her anticipated song, I Will Testify, will touch lots of lives.

According to her, the anointed single will bless many souls globally, adding that, this year is packed with amazing projects.

“I am on a journey to use my God-given gift and resources to impact my generation positively. With this mindset, failure is not an option.”

Talking about holding her annual Overflow Experience for the first time in Ghana, Herty Corgie said, the event will be on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Royal House Chapel Ahenfie Accra, Ghana, at 6:00 pm sharp. This worship experience promises to be amazing. You don’t want to miss it.”

Overflow Experience is a flagship event put together by Herty Corgie; For years, Patrons in the USA have been blessed by Overflow Experience. This worship event aims to promote multicultural praise and worship movement, touching lives and winning souls to Christ using music.

This great worship Experience will be held in Ghana for the first time, fuelled by a strong desire to spread God’s love to everyone worldwide.

“We aim to show the light of Jesus Christ through music that stirs the soul and brings joy to their situation,” she said in an interview with Adomonline.

Herty is also the founder of Grace Found Me Inc., a non-profit foundation that focuses on humanitarian initiatives.

Honoured to serve as praise and worship leader at her home church- Royal House Chapel (Grace2GraceCenter) – Maryland, USA, Herty believes that she is a vessel for the propagation of God’s kingdom.

MORE: