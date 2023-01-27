The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has assured the Paramount Chief of Mampong Traditional Area, Dasebre Osei Bonsu II, of the government’s readiness to fix the damaged bridge linking the major Kumasi-Mampong-Ejura-Yeji trunk road.

The Minister gave the assurance when he visited the site, in the company of a team of engineers, Member of Parliament for the area, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong and MCE to assess the nature of the damage on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The bridge, spanning across river Tatafro on the outskirt of Asante Mampong, caved in a few months ago disrupting vehicular movement.

Briefing Mr Amoako-Atta and his entourage, the Regional Highway Director, Ing. Frederick Adu Agyei, said at the time of constructing the bridge, the nature of the river was not as it is now.

He further intimated that drawings, designs and other materials such as culverts were ready for the commencement of the fixing of the bridge.