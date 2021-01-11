Khaligraph Jones, one of Kenya’s most prolific rappers of all time, has dropped a new song dubbed Wavy featuring Ghana’s BET award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

Khaligraph had been teasing fans with the highly anticipated song on social media and thousands of fans were on YouTube waiting for the premiere at 11: am on January 11.

“African hip hop is going to forever change,” Khali had promised and the release did not disappoint as both go H.A.M. on the instrumental produced by Motif the Don.

Khaligraph kicked off the first verse with a rapid fire delivery: “I be taking over Africa like I’m the f****** Chinese,” Sarkodie takes over the next verse, elevating the song further and showcasing why his name is synonymous with African rap fans.

The visuals are also impressive, with cars taking centre-stage in the shots by Blu Ink’s Ricky (Big Dreams). Sark delivers justice ‘under the stars’, as Rolls Royce’s famous interior lighting is known for.

Khaligraph, on the other hand, opted for a red, bespoke Toyota Crown specifically built for the project.

“I transformed this whip to specifically use it on my video shoot, still not yet done but it served the purpose, on to the next one,” Khali previously said on social media.

In typical fashion, hip hop fans started drawing comparisons between the two rappers, with some arguing on who murdered the beat.

While most Kenyans sided with Khaligraph, many Ghanaians took Sark’s corner while others opted to celebrate both rappers for going hard in the song.

Watch the video below:

Reactions:

The only rapper who has given Sarkodie tight competition on a beat is Khaligraph Jones



Respect to him #SarkOnWavy — Bra Poly 🇬🇭🇬😎 (@PolySarkcess) January 11, 2021

Khaligraph Jones is a beast. I love this damn… We haven't seen Sark go in this hard in a while 😂😂😂😂😂

#SarkOnWavy — ANGEL TOPEDO 🤺 (@ThoughtPillow) January 11, 2021

You barb….I just feel dey heat both of them brought to the table….when I had Khali's verse I was like …eii…so Sark no drop mpo nie….then I heard Sarks…🔥🔥🔥🤣🚀….madt madt madt — Lawson🦁 (@sixtyplus9) January 11, 2021

Infact @sarkordie has open a gap in the Rap game that's proven his impeccability of artistry.#SarkOnWavy — Don sarkcess Big Brother (@princedavid_gh) January 11, 2021