Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has granted scholarships to 30 students in the Bosomtwi Constituency to pursue various courses in the university.

The MP posted on his Facebook wall on Monday that the students will be pursuing various courses at the University of Mines and Technology at Tarkwa.

Dr Adutwum writes: Monday, 11th January, 2021.

This morning, I bid farewell to 30 students from Bosomtwe who are on their way to University of Mines and Technonoly (UMaT) at Tarkwa. They are going to pursue various courses in Engineering fully funded by me.

“The excitement on their faces and that of the parents who had assembled in front of my Constituency Office building was palpable.

Fees paid, accommodation provided and a bus ready to convey them to Tarkwa, I encouraged them to aim high, study hard, read wide and pursue success.

My vision of ensuring that Bosomtwe gets 100 engineers within the next 10 years is on course.”