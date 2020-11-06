The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti region, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has touted the achievement of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to traders in his constituency.



The Deputy Education Minister, who stormed the Jachie market among other trading centres in the area over the weekend, urged voters to assess the performance of the President against his main contender and retain him in December when Ghana goes to the polls.



He reminded the traders of the significance of the Free Senior High School policy, Planting for Food Programme among others as the basis to give the NPP four more years in power.



