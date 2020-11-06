Ghana’s active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have increased to 947 from the last reported figure of 877.

Out of the number, four are in critical condition, two on ventilators, while 10 are in severe condition.

According to figures from the Ghana Health Service, 145 new cases have pushed the country’s cumulative figure to 48,788.

The number of recoveries or discharge has also increased to 47,521, while the number of deaths remain at 320.

According to the GHS, as of Monday, November 2, a total of 543,316 tests had been conducted since the first case of the virus was recorded in March.

According to the data, 47,297 tests have also been conducted for international travellers, out of which 160 had turned out positive.