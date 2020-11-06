Presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, is not bothered about his chances in the December general election.

According to him, he is aware majority of Ghanaians will vote for either the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress but he will still win the elections.

Mr Akpaloo, who is number eight on the presidential ballot paper, said his position is a sign of victory.

“The number eight is Angelic number, so the Angels will be coming to vote for me. The number eight means I will win the elections,” he stated in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.

The LPG leader said he has already been sworn-in as Ghana’s president in the spiritual realm.

Mr Akpaloo added that the number eight signifies a new beginning for Ghana.

“My number eight position on the ballot paper means I will have eight years stay in government. It signifies I am the person to introduce a new beginning” he said.