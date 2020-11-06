Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture, Socrate Safo, has debunked claims that Samini was paid to produce music and endorse the candidature of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Amid reports that the dancehall musician was paid for the record, Member of Parliament for Prampram, Sam Nartey George, in a Facebook post, implied Samini was given GH¢500,000 to produce the song ‘Kpoyaka’.

But, speaking on a yet-to-be-released interview on an Accra-based TV station, Mr Safo said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not pay celebrities for endorsement.

According to him, contrary to reports, Samini was not paid a dime to endorse the President for his second bid.

“NPP doesn’t pay artistes to do things for them. For the records, Samini has not been paid any dime to do whatever,” he said.