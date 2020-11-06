Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has said he is ready to sign Paul Pogba for Asante Kotoko.

The Manchester United midfielder’s contract at the club has been left in doubt following his unimpressive performance.

Reports in the British media suggest that the Red Devils have lowered their asking price for the 2018 World Cup winner to £53 million.

Mr Boasiako, popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’, praised Asante Kotoko’s Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, for his good job before vowing to pay the Red Devils’ asking price for the French midfielder.

“I believe in Nana Yaw Amponsah. I think that guy has the vision to help Ghana’s football so I have asked them to go to Manchester United to trigger the release clause of Paul Pogba… You know day in day out his price comes down and now I learnt it’s around £53M. I will pay,” he told Wontumi TV.

READ ALSO

According to Chairman Wontumi, buying Pogba will prove to the world Kotoko is bigger than Manchester United.

“I want to bring him to Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC and tell the world that there’s a club in Ghana bigger than Manchester United.

“There’s a business aspect that you haven’t seen but I will make returns through the sale of his jerseys and others so paying his weekly wages would not be a problem at all,” he added.

Asante Kotoko have signed nine players ahead of the start of the new Ghana Premier League season where they are tipped as one of the favourites to win.

The Porcupine Warriors will also represent the country in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League.