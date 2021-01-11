Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been trying to comprehend how a member ended up voting for two candidates.

In a Facebook comment posted by the MP, he opined that one of his colleagues appeared confused about whom to vote for and that may have accounted for the spoilt ballot.

“It is exceedingly surprising that there was a spoilt ballot in Thursday’s nerve-racking election of Speaker by MPs, especially considering the level of electoral knowledge of the 275 persons who voted and the high stakes as a result of the equal numerical strength of the two leading political parties,” Mr Ablakwa wrote.

Giving insight into what actually spoilt the yet-to-be-identified MP’s ballot, Mr Ablakwa said the member voted for both candidates and upon realizing his/her mistake, tried to cancel out one.

Since it came to light that there was a spoilt ballot during the vote in parliament, public commentary hasn’t been charitable with many people wondering why the people’s representative may be naïve about the process.

Mr Ablakwa’s therefore goes to provide some clarity on the matter as he seeks to paint the exact picture and temperature that characterized voting on the night.

The legislator had some advice for voters including his colleagues, saying Better to stay away from voting if your mind is not made up than to make a mess of the process and have Parliament record spoilt ballots. That only worsens the image challenges of the legislative body.

