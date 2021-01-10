Member of Parliament for North Tongu has disclosed that ‘quietly courageous’ National Democratic Congress (NDC) allies in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) aided in the victory of Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament.

Though Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa did not disclose who the alleged allies are, he took to his twitter page to congratulate them.

“I greatly commend my resilient NDC colleagues and our quietly courageous allies in NPP who fought hard to make this historic moment possible,” Mr Ablakwa said in a tweet.

This comes after Mr Bagbin was elected by Members of Parliament to lead the House as the Speaker.

Mr Bagbin won the Speakership position with 138 votes as against 136 polled by Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Mr Ablakwa has described Mr Bagbin’s victory as an “epic victory for Ghana’s most decorated legislature.”

He further stated that having a Speaker coming from a different political party (other than the party which the current president belongs to) will foster national development as “it can be expected that the era where the executive railroads and makes the legislature its appendage will be a relic of the past.

“Let us remember it is not about our personal egos – it is all about the supreme national interest.”

“The celebrations must now give way for the actual work to begin,” he added.