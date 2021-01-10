The Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has said his wife is threatening to sue Ablekuma Central MP, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, for harassing him in Parliament.

Aside the drama and heated debate in Parliament, the encounter between the two MPs brought comic relief.

Draped in a kente outfit, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was seen sitting on the lap of Mr Akando with her arms folded comfortably.

This was after she claimed the Juaboso MP had taken her seat in Parliament.

But Mr Akandoh, in an interview on Peace FM, said he rather feels harassed contrary to claims that he had fun.

“I am sure Hon. Ursula Owusu was rather enjoying me whilst she sat on my lap since I wasn’t feeling anything for her,” he said jokingly.

Mr Akandoh, however, said his wife, who is angered by Mrs Owusu-Ekuful’s conduct, “has threatened to sue her for sexual harassment.”