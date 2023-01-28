The Nollywood industry has been thrown into a state of mourning after actor, Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna, famed IK Ogbonna announced the death of his mother.

The actor’s mother died on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Details about the unfortunate incident, however, remain sketchy.

IK earlier took to his Instagram page to post a candle and flower with a dark backdrop by way of announcing her demise.

He later posted a video of her mum which captured some fond memories.

He captioned his video with a brief tribute Rest in peace my Angel.

His post has generated commiseration messages from industry colleagues including Adesua Etomi, Ini Edo, Nancy Isime amidst prayers for the departed soul to rest in peace.