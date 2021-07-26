Betty Nana Afua Krosbi Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Afram Plains North Constituency, in the Eastern Region, has lost her mother.

The mother, Mrs Grace Krosbi Mensah, is said to have passed on on June 8, 2021, after battling a short illness. She was 64.

The final funeral rites have been scheduled for Saturday, July 31, and August 1, 2021, at Donkorkrom at Kwahu Afram Plains North.

Meanwhile, the family has visited the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to officially inform him about the arrangements.

The deceased was the wife of the late Krosbi Mensah, first and former Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North.

He served in the Fourth Republic under late former President Jerry Rawlings’ administration.