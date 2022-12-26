May Edochie, the first wife of Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to share a beautiful photo of her with her children as she marks the yuletide season.
May was in the photo with her daughter and three sons.
She captioned it: “Merry Christmas! The Queen, her princess and the boys.”
Yul, her husband was missing from the family portrait.
This fires up the suspension of a rift between the couple after Yul married a second wife.
Yul in an open letter had pleaded for a resolution to their differences to be resolved.
- PURC to announce new water, electricity tariffs; check out when
- Hawker back on street after receiving GH¢19,000 donation
- Kwakye Ofosu flaunts adorable wife at Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony