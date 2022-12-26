The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has called on the public to consider the precautious use of electrical power during the yuletide to help ensure accident free celebrations.

Mr Richard Mac-Ekor, Ho District Manager of the Company said the hazards associated with improper electricity were more likely during the period and could ruin the celebrations for entire households and communities, therefore all must help ensure safe consumption.

The District Manager made the call while sending season’s greetings through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to customers and the public.

“We have to manage our celebrations during the yuletide and be mindful that electricity can shorten our happiness if we don’t follow principles,” he said, reminding us of the need to switch off all gadgets and appliances when leaving homes and other premises.

He said the ECG was working round the clock throughout the period to ensure uninterrupted supply, and that although major offices took their annual breaks, vital sections including the faults and the various vending points remained operational.

The District Manager wished the public a happy season and advised to limit alcohol consumption to be able to “identify electrical hazards and avoid them.

“Despite a challenging year, we have hope because of His (Christ) birth,” he said.

Mrs Patience Amuzu, Volta Regional President of the Power Queens Club of the ECG, also called to “make merry with caution,” and said women should ensure electrical appliances received the needed attention to prevent hazards and accidents.