A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says his private business has been his priority since his defeat at the National Delegate Conference in July.

John Boadu interacting for the first since losing his position, admitted that his political career was interfering with his occupation, therefore following his defeat, he decided to focus on his private business.

“I’ve been going on with the private job that I do. I’ve been nursing [it] over a period,” he told host Emefa Apawu on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday.

Mr Boadu compared his political career to working in a position at a church.

He noted that a church’s decision to allow an individual to hand over their position to someone else does not indicate that the individual in question would have no other work to do.

He emphasised with this allusion that just because he was a politician did not mean that he should exclusively focus on politics and ignore building his profession.

John Boadu lost his bid to retain his position as the General Secretary of the NPP to the then Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua.

Justin Kodua won with 2,837 votes, while John Boadu trailed behind with 2,524 votes.

Before his shocking defeat, the former General Secretary of the NPP had served the position since he was appointed as acting General Secretary in 2015 and later elected as a substantive scribe for the NPP.